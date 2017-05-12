Bell speaks at Historic Lebanon dinner

Bell speaks at Historic Lebanon dinner

Friday May 12

Rick Bell, Lebanon city historian, city councilor and Cumberland University history professor, spoke about the history of Horn Springs during the annual Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner on Thursday evening at Venue 142 in the historic Arcade building. "History is made by people, but when you lose the places where history took place, you lose a big part of the story," Bell said to open his presentation.

