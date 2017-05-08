Bears boot Blue Devils 2-1MT. JULIET ...

Sophomore Andres Vazquez headed in a free kick in the 12th minute of the second half to break a tie and send Mt. Juliet past Lebanon 2-1 in the opening round of the District 9-AAA tournament Monday night.

