Bears boot Blue Devils 2-1MT. JULIET - Sophomore Andres Vazquez...
Sophomore Andres Vazquez headed in a free kick in the 12th minute of the second half to break a tie and send Mt. Juliet past Lebanon 2-1 in the opening round of the District 9-AAA tournament Monday night.
