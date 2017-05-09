Barbecue competition comes to Lebanon...

Barbecue competition comes to Lebanon this monthThe Southern Smoke...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The Southern Smoke Barbecue Championship will take place May 20 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center. The event, presented by the Greater Rotary Clubs of Wilson County, is a competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15) 9 min Justiceiscoming17 17
Judge gwin 18 min Justiceiscoming17 1
gabe thompson 10 hr prego 4
Cameron Bush 17 hr MagnaCarta61 2
lacey reynolds 20 hr Adoption is beaut... 4
TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER Mon Facts 3
Tom Price's District needs lots more of these a... Sun Shaman Jerry 3
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC