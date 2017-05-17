A visit to the Colonial Fair is a step back into Tennessee history.
Shaggy-haired long-hunters lounged about in greasy buckskins, leaning on their slender flintlock rifles. Women in home-spun dresses tended pots and skillets over smoky campfires, and youngsters clad in frontier garb romped around log cabins.
Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
