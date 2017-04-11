Wonder Porcelain moves to Wilson An i...

Wonder Porcelain moves to Wilson

An international ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday marked the beginning of a highly anticipated relationship between several parties and investment in Wilson County. China-based textile company Wonder Group senior executives, U.S. and Tennessee officials, along with Wilson County and Lebanon representatives, celebrated the country's first investment in Tennessee as American Wonder Porcelain is expected to begin production next month.

