Wilson County judge apologizes for not reporting parking lot accident

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Wilson County man was cited with leaving the scene of a minor fender bender outside the very courthouse he resides as a General Sessions judge. Haywood Barry took responsibility for his actions Friday, telling News 2 he did it.

