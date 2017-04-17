Tornadoes caused massive damage 19 ye...

Tornadoes caused massive damage 19 years agoFour tornadoes touched...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lebanon Democrat

According to data from the National Weather Service, at least 60 people were injured and one person was killed in a storm that tore through Davidson and Wilson counties. Twenty-four more people were injured in the three other storms that came through Wilson County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You are all invited to Court 4-19-17 at 9am-ish 5 hr 1 On Docket 9AM 16
Tommy Bybee (Apr '12) 14 hr guest299 3
Anyone know Cole Goodall? 22 hr Cole Goodall 4
Book of missing men Trousdale Macon (Apr '09) 23 hr Blaine 201
jay holland Apr 15 asking 5
"judge" Haywood Barry Apr 15 Cedarcity citizen 1
Lebanon Apr 15 Cedarcity citizen 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,176 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC