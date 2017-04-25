Thomas Leonard stands with attorney Alan Poindexter on Tuesday during ...

A Lebanon man received an eight-year sentence Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including vehicular homicide, which stemmed from a fatal crash in 2015. Thomas Leonard, 59, received an eight-year sentence in a plea agreement for vehicular homicide by intoxication for his involvement in a Jan. 9, 2015 wreck that killed Ashley B. Jones, 28, of Lebanon.

