Thomas Leonard stands with attorney Alan Poindexter on Tuesday during ...
A Lebanon man received an eight-year sentence Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including vehicular homicide, which stemmed from a fatal crash in 2015. Thomas Leonard, 59, received an eight-year sentence in a plea agreement for vehicular homicide by intoxication for his involvement in a Jan. 9, 2015 wreck that killed Ashley B. Jones, 28, of Lebanon.
