The Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon was one of the polling...
Legislation that would revise Tennessee law by broadening the rights of Tennesseans to use their cellphones at polling places unanimously passed the Senate on Thursday. Senate Bill 517, sponsored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, regulates voting without infringing on a citizen's First Amendment rights.
