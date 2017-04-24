Stephens wins on Center HillLebanon's Ryan Stephens endured heavy...
Lebanon's Ryan Stephens endured heavy rain most of Saturday morning but still won Cedar City Bass Anglers' second event of the season on Center Hill Lake. Stephens caught five fish weighing 17.77 pounds focusing on the back of the creeks flipping a jig.
