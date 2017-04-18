Sheriff's office to hold Drug Take-Back DayThe Wilson County...

Sheriff's office to hold Drug Take-Ba...

Sheriff's office to hold Drug Take-Back Day

8 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office will hold a Drug Take-Back Day on April 29 for anyone who needs to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription and nonprescription drugs. No questions will be asked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

