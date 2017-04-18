Sheriff's office to hold Drug Take-Back DayThe Wilson County...
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office will hold a Drug Take-Back Day on April 29 for anyone who needs to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription and nonprescription drugs. No questions will be asked.
