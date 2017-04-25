Schedule set for CU series at GeorgetownCumberland's baseball...
Cumberland's baseball schedule for this week's opening round in the Mid-South Conference Championships has been set at Georgetown College, with the Phoenix and Tigers beginning the series Friday at 5 p.m. CDT. The two teams will play again at noon CDT Saturday and an if-necessary game would follow directly after that contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is OK for Rep Diane Black to build a 20,000 sq.... (May '12)
|15 hr
|hates black
|26
|Feasance
|22 hr
|Deplorable
|1
|Nathan Denham (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Hartsville Guy 22
|29
|John parker in his 50s
|Tue
|Friend
|2
|Julia Adams DVM arrested
|Apr 23
|Wondering
|2
|Looking for a girl
|Apr 23
|King Ad-Rock
|3
|Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia?
|Apr 21
|Nemesis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC