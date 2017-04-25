Rotary Club wins five awardsThe Lebanon Rotary Club received five...

Lebanon won two awards for membership growth, one award for an international project to provide solar lights in South Africa, one award for providing food for the needy through the Hunters for the Hungry program and one for a commitment to children through the Rotary dictionary project to bring dictionaries to local third graders, as well as the sponsorship of Lebanon High School students to attend a Rotary conference last year. "It was truly an amazing weekend for all of the Rotarians who were in attendance, and also for our clubs," said Michael Ayalon, president of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club.

