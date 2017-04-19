Restoration of Pickett Chapel moves forwardSo far, the restoration...
The historic chapel on Market Street stands as a staple of the intersection of black and white culture in Lebanon, and the work of the Wilson County Black History Committee continues to restore one of Lebanon's oldest brick buildings with new doors soon to be installed. The Black History Committee bought Pickett Chapel in 2007, and the group has made steps toward its restoration since that time.
