Reported crimes up statewide, down in WilsonThe total number of...
The total number of reported crimes in Tennessee rose slightly from 2015-2016, while decreasing slightly in Wilson County, according to data released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI released its annual crime reporting data Thursday, with information reported from every law enforcement agency throughout the state during 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chassity Harrell back in jail.
|22 hr
|Truth
|4
|prostituting, drugs and child trafficking
|Thu
|New2Town
|2
|Slammin and Jammin
|Thu
|Relevant Image
|6
|John parker in his 50s
|Thu
|Friend
|1
|Say NO to John Wootten for Federal Judge
|Apr 12
|Shaman
|1
|Child Support: COMMERCIAL Civil Debt
|Apr 11
|MagnaCarta61
|1
|delivery in Lebanon?
|Apr 11
|junior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC