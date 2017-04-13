Reported crimes up statewide, down in WilsonThe total number of...

Reported crimes up statewide, down in...

The total number of reported crimes in Tennessee rose slightly from 2015-2016, while decreasing slightly in Wilson County, according to data released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI released its annual crime reporting data Thursday, with information reported from every law enforcement agency throughout the state during 2016.

