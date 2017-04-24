Rain alters Byars Dowdy Elementary Sc...

Rain alters Byars Dowdy Elementary School Roar RunThe annual Byars...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The annual Byars Dowdy Roar Run took a new shape this year after heavy rainfall forced event organizers to cancel the annual 5K and fun run and move the disco-themed carnival inside the school. School officials cancelled the Byars Dowdy Elementary School Roar Run 5K and one-mile fun run Saturday morning due to heavy rain, lightning and flooding conditions in Lebanon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I miss u 1 hr wondering 9
You are all invited to Court 4-19-17 at 9am-ish 1 hr contempt 19
Chelsea Morgan 2 hr Haha 8
kayla lanier (Jun '15) Sun Wondering 6
Julia Adams DVM arrested Sun Wondering 2
Looking for a girl Sun King Ad-Rock 3
Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia? Apr 21 Nemesis 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC