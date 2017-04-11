Police find more than 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic...
Lebanon police arrested two Kentucky men Tuesday morning after more than 40 pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop. At about 11 a.m., officer Josh Brownlee stopped a silver Honda Accord for a traffic violation on Interstate 40, just west of Highway 109.
