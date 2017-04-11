Police find more than 40 pounds of ma...

Police find more than 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic...

Lebanon police arrested two Kentucky men Tuesday morning after more than 40 pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop. At about 11 a.m., officer Josh Brownlee stopped a silver Honda Accord for a traffic violation on Interstate 40, just west of Highway 109.

