Police bust mobile meth labLebanon po...

Police bust mobile meth labLebanon police worked in tandem with...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon police worked in tandem with Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, the fire department and Hazmat teams to neutralize a mobile meth lab Monday in Lebanon. Police arrested Michael Crotzer, 34, of Lebanon with and Cleo Douglass, 30, of Lebanon after the mobile meth lab was found on Wilson Avenue at West High Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I miss u 6 hr wondering 9
You are all invited to Court 4-19-17 at 9am-ish 6 hr contempt 19
Chelsea Morgan 7 hr Haha 8
kayla lanier (Jun '15) Sun Wondering 6
Julia Adams DVM arrested Sun Wondering 2
Looking for a girl Sun King Ad-Rock 3
Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia? Apr 21 Nemesis 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC