Noel Ayala, 16, poses with firefighte...

Noel Ayala, 16, poses with firefighters from the Lebanon Fire...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Noel Ayala, a 16-year-old boy who was rescued from flooding waters in Lebanon on Saturday, got a chance Tuesday to meet and thank the Lebanon Fire Department first responders who saved him. Ayala was caught in waters near East Adams Avenue, close to Office Max in Lebanon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is OK for Rep Diane Black to build a 20,000 sq.... (May '12) 11 hr hates black 26
Feasance 18 hr Deplorable 1
Nathan Denham (Oct '10) 18 hr Hartsville Guy 22 29
John parker in his 50s 19 hr Friend 2
Julia Adams DVM arrested Apr 23 Wondering 2
Looking for a girl Apr 23 King Ad-Rock 3
Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia? Apr 21 Nemesis 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC