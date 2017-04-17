Members of the Lebanon City Council d...

Members of the Lebanon City Council discuss designs for the West End...

Emotions flared during a Lebanon City Council work session Monday evening when members of the city's West Side Park Task Force spoke out against the proposed park. The work session, which was scheduled to discuss items already on the agenda for Tuesday's regular council meeting, did not originally feature any items related to the park, but the task force was granted as a late addition to the agenda.

