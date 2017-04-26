McKinney bill pulled for yearA bill inspired by a Lebanon man will...
A bill inspired by a Lebanon man will not resurface this year after its sponsor pulled the legislation due to lack of support. Last month, The House Criminal Justice Committee approved the bill.
