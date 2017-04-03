Man Charged With MURDER 30 Hrs. After Body Found
A 47-year-old Wilson County man is charged with first-degree murder less than 30 hours after an acquaintance was found near death at his One Mile Lane home 2:00 o'clock Friday afternoon, Rutherford County Sheriff Michael Fitzhugh says. David Michael Oeser of 3630 Beasley's Bend Road, Lebanon, is held in lieu of $1 million bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
