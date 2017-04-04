Locals gather for a Chocolate AffairThe Eighth Annual Chocolate...

The Eighth Annual Chocolate Affair at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon saw many local people get together to support the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center, as tickets were sold out in the days leading up to the event. Those in attendance were treated to dining provided by Two Fat Men Catering, a presentation of "Once in a While" by Don Breedwell performed by Encore Theatre Co., a chocolate fountain and a silent auction.

