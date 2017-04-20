Legislature approves Haslam's gas tax Both the Tennessee House and...
Both the Tennessee House and Senate approved a portion of Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act on Wednesday after more than four hours of debate in the Tennessee House. The chambers approved a portion of Haslam's IMPROVE Act that would raise the state's gas tax on gasoline by 6 cents and diesel by 10 cents, as well as cuts on the state's grocery tax and franchise and excise tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia?
|9 hr
|Nemesis
|1
|Mad Maxine murdered many (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Concerned
|2
|Looking for a girl
|Thu
|SMH
|2
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|Thu
|Concerned citizen
|7
|Silverados/ lol (Sep '15)
|Wed
|UTfan4ever
|14
|Angel boone (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Honda750
|6
|Tommy Bybee (Apr '12)
|Apr 18
|guest299
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC