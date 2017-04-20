Legislature approves Haslam's gas tax...

Legislature approves Haslam's gas tax Both the Tennessee House and...

Both the Tennessee House and Senate approved a portion of Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act on Wednesday after more than four hours of debate in the Tennessee House. The chambers approved a portion of Haslam's IMPROVE Act that would raise the state's gas tax on gasoline by 6 cents and diesel by 10 cents, as well as cuts on the state's grocery tax and franchise and excise tax.

