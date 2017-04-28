Legislators approve Lebanon charter c...

Legislators approve Lebanon charter changes State legislators...

State legislators approved a bill this week that contains changes to the Lebanon city charter relative to elections and term limits. The state House and Senate unanimously approved the changes that would authorize city officials to alter the city charter relative to term limits for the mayor and councilors and methods to fill vacancies on the council.

