Legislators approve Lebanon charter changes State legislators...
State legislators approved a bill this week that contains changes to the Lebanon city charter relative to elections and term limits. The state House and Senate unanimously approved the changes that would authorize city officials to alter the city charter relative to term limits for the mayor and councilors and methods to fill vacancies on the council.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You are all invited to Court 4-19-17 at 9am-ish
|2 hr
|col 1983
|24
|dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|Needing help
|22
|Chelsea Morgan
|22 hr
|Hahahaha
|11
|nathan denham (Aug '10)
|Apr 28
|Anyone
|2
|Cameron Bush
|Apr 28
|Aryan brotherhood...
|1
|Mark Davis
|Apr 28
|Catlover
|1
|TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER
|Apr 27
|MagnaCarta61
|1
