Lebanon sweeps BeechLebanon's boys beat visiting Beech 5-2 while the...
Lebanon's boys beat visiting Beech 5-2 while the girls prevailed 6-1 Thursday at the Boyd-Rushing Courts. John Kelley and Tyler Garvin and Giovanni Santos and Kaleb Jasper won their doubles matches for the Blue Devils.
