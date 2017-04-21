Lebanon sweeps BeechLebanon's boys beat visiting Beech 5-2 while the...

Lebanon sweeps BeechLebanon's boys be...

Lebanon's boys beat visiting Beech 5-2 while the girls prevailed 6-1 Thursday at the Boyd-Rushing Courts. John Kelley and Tyler Garvin and Giovanni Santos and Kaleb Jasper won their doubles matches for the Blue Devils.

