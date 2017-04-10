Lebanon Special School District teachers were granted tenure during a ...

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education granted tenure to teachers from schools across the city during a meeting Monday at Coles Ferry Elementary School. The following teachers were granted tenure: Melanie Dedman from Byars Dowdy; Courney Clark, Merilyn Edwards, Rachel Franklin, Valerie Horne, Karla Thompson and Shannan Tittle from Castle Heights; Brenda Blevins, Jennifer Forrest and Libby Speck from Sam Houston, Edye Christopher from Walter J. Baird; and Shelley Armstrong, Evie Cheng, Jessica Johns, Blake Lewis and Gina Wiser from Winfree Bryant.

