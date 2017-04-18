Lebanon man arrested after barricading in homeA Lebanon man was...

Lebanon man arrested after barricadin...

A Lebanon man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following an incident in which he barricaded himself with a hostage in a home on Trusty Road. Andrew Gibbs, 39, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and theft of property.

