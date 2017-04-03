Lebanon council discusses proposed sewer basinMembers of the Lebanon...

Lebanon council discusses proposed se...

Lebanon council discusses proposed sewer basin

Members of the Lebanon City Council discussed the need for an equalization basin, which would carry overflow water from the sewer system in times of need, during a work session meeting Monday evening. Jeff Baines, commissioner of Public Works, previously proposed putting the basin, which could be about 20-30 feet tall, in Ward 1, near the Jimmy Floyd Family Center.

