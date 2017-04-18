Kona Ice offers chill timeCity of Lebanon employees and residents...
City of Lebanon employees and residents enjoyed free shaved Tuesday thanks to Kona Ice who returned to Lebanon Town Hall to help people chill during tax time. The island-themed truck offered residents free shaved ice as a part of the company's "Chill Out" Day.
