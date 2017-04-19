Joseph Leroy Durham Jr.

Joseph Leroy Durham Jr.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

A Lebanon man was arrested and charged with rape of a child this week following an investigation by Wilson County sheriff's investigators. Joseph Leroy Durham Jr., 55, of Franklin Road in Lebanon, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated statutory rape and rape of a child younger than 13 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia? 9 hr Nemesis 1
Mad Maxine murdered many (Mar '12) Thu Concerned 2
Looking for a girl Thu SMH 2
Anyone know Cole Goodall? Thu Concerned citizen 7
Silverados/ lol (Sep '15) Wed UTfan4ever 14
Angel boone (Jun '15) Wed Honda750 6
Tommy Bybee (Apr '12) Apr 18 guest299 3
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Wilson County was issued at April 21 at 8:20PM CDT

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,361 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC