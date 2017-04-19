Joseph Leroy Durham Jr.
A Lebanon man was arrested and charged with rape of a child this week following an investigation by Wilson County sheriff's investigators. Joseph Leroy Durham Jr., 55, of Franklin Road in Lebanon, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated statutory rape and rape of a child younger than 13 years old.
