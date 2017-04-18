Jonesborough Juried Art Show Now Open
The exhibition runs through May 20 and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring more than 35 artists and over 50 works of art from around the region, Jonesborough's Open Juried Art Show aims to attract numerous visitors, a news release says. "This year's exhibition was more competitive than ever," said McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia?
|1 hr
|Nemesis
|1
|Mad Maxine murdered many (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Concerned
|2
|Looking for a girl
|Thu
|SMH
|2
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|Thu
|Concerned citizen
|7
|Silverados/ lol (Sep '15)
|Wed
|UTfan4ever
|14
|Angel boone (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Honda750
|6
|Tommy Bybee (Apr '12)
|Apr 18
|guest299
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC