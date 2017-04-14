Immanuel eyes expansion with land purchaseImmanuel Baptist Church...

Immanuel eyes expansion with land pur...

Immanuel Baptist Church

Immanuel Baptist Church will look to improve and expand its presence in Lebanon and Wilson County in the future as the church bought land Thursday in west Lebanon. Immanuel Baptist Church senior Pastor John Hunn said the church closed on about 33 acres of land at the intersection of Leeville Pike, Crowell Lane and Tuckers Gap Road.

