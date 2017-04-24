Frank Lamb, Automation Consulting, LLC, joins Control Engineering editorial advisory board

Frank Lamb, founder and owner of Automation Consulting, LLC, of Lebanon, Tenn., joined the Control Engineering editorial advisory board in April. Control Engineering announced on Apr. 26 that Frank Lamb, founder and owner of Automation Consulting, LLC , has joined its editorial advisory board to provide input to editorial staff on editorial content, relevancy, automation market, and audience; to serve as a first-level sounding board for new initiatives and ideas; and to participate in events and contribute editorially.

