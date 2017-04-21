Expansion to begin on senior centerWork will begin on a Lebanon...
Work will begin on a Lebanon Senior Citizens Center expansion project next month, and center staff and city officials will kick off the work with a groundbreaking ceremony. The ceremony will take place May 2 at 2 p.m. at the center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia?
|23 hr
|Nemesis
|1
|Mad Maxine murdered many (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Concerned
|2
|Looking for a girl
|Thu
|SMH
|2
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|Thu
|Concerned citizen
|7
|Silverados/ lol (Sep '15)
|Wed
|UTfan4ever
|14
|Angel boone (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Honda750
|6
|Tommy Bybee (Apr '12)
|Apr 18
|guest299
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC