Expansion to begin on senior centerWork will begin on a Lebanon...

Work will begin on a Lebanon Senior Citizens Center expansion project next month, and center staff and city officials will kick off the work with a groundbreaking ceremony. The ceremony will take place May 2 at 2 p.m. at the center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike.

