Dr. Chris Townsend speaks to members ...

Dr. Chris Townsend speaks to members of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Dr. Chris Townsend, chiropractor at Back in Motion Chiropractic in Lebanon, spoke to members of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club on Tuesday. "When you think chiropractor, you think, 'oh, I hurt here, fix this,'" Townsend said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Cole Goodall? 3 hr Cole Goodall 6
Looking for a girl 5 hr Honda750 1
Angel boone (Jun '15) 5 hr Lovenleave 5
Tommy Bybee (Apr '12) Tue guest299 3
jay holland Apr 15 asking 5
"judge" Haywood Barry Apr 15 Cedarcity citizen 1
Lebanon Apr 15 Cedarcity citizen 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC