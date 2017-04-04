Developers pull Hartsville Pike rezoning A roomful of Lebanon...

Developers pull Hartsville Pike rezon...

Developers pull Hartsville Pike rezoning

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

A roomful of Lebanon residents left Lebanon Town Hall in better spirits after developers pulled a rezoning request for about 58 acres of land on Hartsville Pike. The rezoning request would have changed about 58 acres on Hartsville Pike from medium density residential 12,000 to medium density residential 9,000.

