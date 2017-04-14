Churches come together for Stations Through the Square
Local churches came together to make up the annual Stations Through the Square event in downtown Lebanon on Friday, with each church serving as a different point represented in Jesus Christ's journey to crucifixion. People were invited to walk the journey, which was about two miles total in length, to learn more about the journey on Good Friday.
