Churches come together for Stations T...

Churches come together for Stations Through the Square

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Local churches came together to make up the annual Stations Through the Square event in downtown Lebanon on Friday, with each church serving as a different point represented in Jesus Christ's journey to crucifixion. People were invited to walk the journey, which was about two miles total in length, to learn more about the journey on Good Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jay holland 13 hr asking 5
"judge" Haywood Barry 14 hr Cedarcity citizen 1
Lebanon 16 hr Cedarcity citizen 1
Chassity Harrell back in jail. Thu Truth 4
prostituting, drugs and child trafficking Apr 13 New2Town 2
Slammin and Jammin Apr 13 Relevant Image 6
John parker in his 50s Apr 13 Friend 1
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC