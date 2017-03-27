Can anything good come from criticism?
I have been a pastor at Cumberland Presbyterian Church now for 13 years. I learned through these years that one of our colleges, Cumberland College in Lebanon, Tenn., has the record for the worst football loss in history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Byrd reprimanded in Wilson County case (Feb '08)
|16 hr
|livingInFloridafo...
|191
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|22 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Thu
|Yes I Would
|3
|Shooting
|Thu
|simple
|10
|Melanie Bean, Lawyer (Aug '15)
|Mar 29
|1caringmother
|15
|Anyone know anything about Leviton Warehouse in... (May '10)
|Mar 28
|Don Trumpster
|45
|Where is Abe Robinette (May '16)
|Mar 26
|UTfan4ever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC