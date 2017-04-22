Byars Dowdy Roar Run cancelled due to heavy rainSchool...
UPDATE: School officials announced the disco-themed carnival will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. despite the Roar Run 5K's cancellation due to weather. The carnival will also feature a book fair and silent auction.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Morgan
|5 hr
|Lets go
|7
|kayla lanier (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|Wondering
|6
|Julia Adams DVM arrested
|Sun
|Wondering
|2
|james fatboy williams (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Fact
|16
|james Michael meese (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Hahaha
|9
|Looking for a girl
|Sun
|King Ad-Rock
|3
|Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia?
|Apr 21
|Nemesis
|1
