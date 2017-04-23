breaking Family rescued from flooding vehicle
Wilson Emergency Management Agency emergency officials and sheriff's deputies rescued two adults and a 3-month-old infant from their vehicle as floodwaters began to fill it Saturday night. WEMA and sheriff's crews responded to 3231 McCrary Road near Lebanon at about 10:27 p.m. They arrived to find the two adults and child inside the partially submerged vehicle.
