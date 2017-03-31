Birth AnnouncementsOlivia Gayle Stubbs Today at

Birth AnnouncementsOlivia Gayle Stubb...

Olivia Gayle Stubbs

Katie Mallicoat Stubbs and Josh Stubbs announce the birth of their daughter, Olivia Gayle Stubbs, on March 21 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon. Olivia weighed 7 pounds, 14.8 ounces and was 19 ¼-inches long.

