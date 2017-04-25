Bark in the Park set for May 13The 17th annual Bark in the Park...

Bark in the Park set for May 13The 17...

The 17th annual Bark in the Park event, held by New Leash on Life, is set for May 13 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon. For people, there will be food, craft vendors, games, contests, giveaways, music and a silent auction.

