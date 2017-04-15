alert Fire significantly damages home
Lebanon firefighters arrived at the home at 723 Forrest Park Drive at 4:43 a.m. A woman called 911 dispatchers and said she could smell smoke inside the home. "Upon our arrival, first arriving units could see fire inside a window from the front of the home," said Assistant Chief Jason Baird.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|1 hr
|Cole Goodall
|4
|jay holland
|Apr 15
|asking
|5
|"judge" Haywood Barry
|Apr 15
|Cedarcity citizen
|1
|Lebanon
|Apr 15
|Cedarcity citizen
|1
|Chassity Harrell back in jail.
|Apr 13
|Truth
|4
|prostituting, drugs and child trafficking
|Apr 13
|New2Town
|2
|Slammin and Jammin
|Apr 13
|Relevant Image
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC