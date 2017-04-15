alert Fire significantly damages home

Saturday

Lebanon firefighters arrived at the home at 723 Forrest Park Drive at 4:43 a.m. A woman called 911 dispatchers and said she could smell smoke inside the home. "Upon our arrival, first arriving units could see fire inside a window from the front of the home," said Assistant Chief Jason Baird.

