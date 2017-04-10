911 board discusses options for building expansionThe Wilson County...

911 board discusses options for build...

The Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Board discussed proposals from architectural firms to look at the possibility of expanding the current 911 building to have room to include dispatchers and call-takers from every emergency services and law enforcement agency in Wilson County. Proposals, which were requested as "requests for qualifications," were submitted from seven different bidders, with several being Tennessee-based, but a few coming from as far away as Arizona and Texas.

