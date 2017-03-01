Wilson County Schools Director Donna ...

Wilson County Schools Director Donna Wright

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright discussed the controversial "bathroom bill" Wednesday as the legislation is set to be heard next week. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convicted jailer's dad feels neighbors' warm em... (Jul '06) 17 hr Spitzlover 38
33 of 38 Subpoenas Served as of 3pm and maybe a... Wed Swim Stakeburn 13
Junkies in Hartsville Tue BECKY 4
dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12) Tue Diddy Bop 21
Julie Chaffins Feb 26 somebody 4
Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15) Feb 26 Ms Jones 36
jennie lewis (Aug '16) Feb 26 Guest22 8
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Wilson County was issued at March 02 at 10:46AM CST

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,680 • Total comments across all topics: 279,259,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC