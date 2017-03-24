WCI Saturday schedule alteredDue to forecasted rain for Saturday...
Due to forecasted rain for Saturday afternoon, the schedule for the final day of the Wilson County Invitational has been moved up and altered. Some schedules have been changed to cut down on travel time for some teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting
|9 hr
|thug was stealing...
|8
|Anyone know anything about Leviton Warehouse in... (May '10)
|20 hr
|Don Trumpster
|45
|Where is Abe Robinette (May '16)
|Mar 26
|UTfan4ever
|4
|anyone know Josh Seagraves? (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|No name
|2
|$$ Compensation for Cracker Barrel connection
|Mar 26
|CreativeMarket2020
|1
|Kenwall steel
|Mar 25
|Kyle
|1
|Sun Loan Company
|Mar 22
|HELP
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC