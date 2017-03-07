The ribbon is cut Tuesday at the Wils...

The ribbon is cut Tuesday at the Wilson County Election Commission...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The opening of an exhibit titled "The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966: Commemorating 50 Years of Preserving Tennessee's Historic Structures, Sites and Landscapes" was celebrated Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Wilson County Election Commission office. The exhibit, which is in the election commission's lobby area and will be open throughout March, is a traveling history exhibit that comes from the Middle Tennessee State University history department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jennie lewis (Aug '16) 3 hr Guest 10
does anyone know kevin smotherman? (Jan '11) Tue lori 18
prostituting, drugs and child trafficking Sun prostituting 1
DAVID MCKINLEY, Officer & MITCHELL MCDANNALD, P... (Jul '16) Mar 4 Omgitslong615 8
Attorney Mar 3 Swim Stakeburn 2
dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12) Feb 28 Diddy Bop 21
Julie Chaffins Feb 26 somebody 4
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC