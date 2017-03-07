The ribbon is cut Tuesday at the Wilson County Election Commission...
The opening of an exhibit titled "The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966: Commemorating 50 Years of Preserving Tennessee's Historic Structures, Sites and Landscapes" was celebrated Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Wilson County Election Commission office. The exhibit, which is in the election commission's lobby area and will be open throughout March, is a traveling history exhibit that comes from the Middle Tennessee State University history department.
