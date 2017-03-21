Suspect shot by Lebanon police in - non-life-threatening'...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the name and condition of a suspect who was shot by a Lebanon police detective in an incident just off Interstate 40 near Mt. Juliet on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting
|4 hr
|Lmao
|4
|Sun Loan Company
|Wed
|HELP
|10
|I put my baby in the oven 600 degrees i cooked him
|Tue
|Shaman
|2
|Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15)
|Tue
|Mailbox
|39
|Boxer Pups
|Mar 20
|Luke
|1
|Kristina, Jeremy, bud, and Sherry pruitte (Oct '15)
|Mar 19
|curious
|3
|dr stan brady (May '16)
|Mar 19
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC