Suspect in officer-involved shooting released from hospital, chargedA ...

A suspect shot by a Lebanon police detective Monday afternoon was released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and booked in at Wilson County Jail, according to Lebanon police. Christian Andrew Whitten-Galindo, 24, of Nashville, was booked in Wednesday at 3:37 p.m. at the Wilson County Jail, according to booking records.

